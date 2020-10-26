 US leaders arrive in Delhi for third India-US 2+2 ministerial talks : News Reel: Business Today
US leaders arrive in Delhi for third India-US 2+2 ministerial talks

BusinessToday.In | October 26, 2020

Ahead of the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue on October 27, the ministers and the US secretaries held bilateral meetings on Monday. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart, Mark Esper, met early evening on October 26, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterpart, Mike Pompeo, at 7 pm at Hyderabad House, later in the evening. The two sides are expected to finalise the long-pending Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: India's energy future is bright, secure: PM Modi at India Energy Forum



