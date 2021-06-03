 US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive

BusinessToday.In | June 3, 2021

A mug of free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. US President Biden on Wednesday announced a 'month of action' to urge more Americans to get vaccinated before July 4. Speaking from the White House, Biden updated the nation on the vaccination rollout and his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day. The other incentives include cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave. Anheuser-Busch had announced Wednesday morning that it would 'buy Americans 21+ a round of beer' once Biden's 70% goal is met, through a promotional giveaway on its website that would provide $5 credits to the first 200,000 people. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: US' unemployment benefit claims slump to 3,85,500; lowest during COVID-19



