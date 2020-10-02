 US President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus : News Reel: Business Today
US President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus

BusinessToday.In | October 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet on Friday (IST) morning, Donald Trump said that both Melania and he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had started with the quarantine process. Earlier, Trump had said that they were awaiting their coronavirus test results after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Trump administration proposes $1.5 trillion stimulus; $20 billion aid for airlines



