US President Trump to sign order against social media firms; FB, Twitter respond

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House officials said, after Trump threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices. The officials gave no further details. The dispute erupted after Twitter on Tuesday for the first time tagged Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact check the posts. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reacted saying censoring social media is not the 'right reflex'. Watch the video for more.



