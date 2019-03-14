US reacts strongly against China for blocking Masood ban

In yet another attempt to shield terrorists based in Pakistan, China has blocked India's bid to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist for the fourth time. This has happened despite India's huge diplomatic pressure to ban the JeM chief, who is the mastermind behind the ghastly suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 44 CRPF jawans dead. US has reacted strongly against China and it remains to be seen what its next steps would be in the current tense situation. Watch the video.