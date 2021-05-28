US recognises 2 theories of virus origin; Prasad reassures WhatsApp users

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said banknotes in circulation witnessed higher than average increase during 2020-21, on account of precautionary holding of cash by people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its prolonged continuance; The job scenario in India is set to worsen a great deal as the nation once again is faced with double-digit unemployment rate; The US intelligence community on Thursday acknowledged its agencies had two theories on where the coronavirus originated, with two agencies believing it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals and a third embracing a possible laboratory accident as the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

