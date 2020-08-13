US relaxes norms of H-1B visa ban; Unacademy eyes IPL's title sponsorship

The Trump administration has made some exceptions to the recent H-1B visa ban by allowing visa holders to enter the country if they want to return to the same job they had before the ban was imposed in June; The US budget deficit climbed to USD 2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday; Education technology company Unacademy, which is already one of IPL's sponsors, is eyeing the league's title sponsorship rights now and is set to submit its bid to replace Chinese mobile phone company Vivo this season. Watch this and more on News Blast.