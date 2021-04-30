 US to dispatch Covishield; Will Harsh Vardhan resign, asks Chidambaram : News Reel: Business Today
US to dispatch Covishield; Will Harsh Vardhan resign, asks Chidambaram

BusinessToday.In | April 30, 2021

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it will temporarily shut its four manufacturing plants across the country for 15 days with effect from May 1, in view of the severe situation on account of COVID-19 second wave and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities; In a major development, Bajaj Auto non-executive director and chairman Rahul Bajaj has resigned from the company with effect from April 30, 2021, the company informed the stock exchanges today; In the view of the second wave of COVID-19 cases, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday eased various compliance requirements, giving listed companies time till June 30 to file their financial results for January-March quarter and fiscal year 2020-21. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



