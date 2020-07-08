US to pull out of WHO; ICICI Bank to reward workers for working during pandemic

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organisation, officials said, breaking off ties with the global health body amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic; ICICI Bank plans to reward more than 80,000 of its employees for working during the coronavirus pandemic; The Drug Controller General of India has directed the department officials in states and union territories to keep strict vigil and prevent black marketing of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir, following complaints of the medicine being sold above the Maximum Retail Price to the public. Watch this and more on News Blast.

