US welcomes India's agri reforms, advocates farmer-Centre dialogue

The United States of America has called for a 'dialogue' between the Indian government and agitating farmers. A statement from the US Embassy urged Modi government to recognise 'peaceful protests' and allow access to the internet. While observing that there needs to be a resolution to the farmers' protest in India, Washington DC welcomed India's efforts towards agricultural reforms. The Indian government, on the other hand, had already sent out a statement on Wednesday, stating that the government is in a continued engagement with the farmers and that only a small section of farmers in parts of India have 'reservations' about these reforms. Watch the video for more.

