Uttarakhand glacier burst: Locals of Chamoli narrate their experience

A portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday morning, triggering an avalanche and flooding that washed away hydroelectric stations and homes, leaving at least 26 people dead and 171 missing. Two NTPC hydel power projects, Tapovan-Vishnugad and Rishi Ganga, were extensively damaged and scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came gushing in. Watch as local villagers at Chamoli, who witnessed the horrific incident, share their experience.

