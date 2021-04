In conversation with India Today, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, said that the private sector should be involved in the inoculation drive. He agreed to the universalisation of the vaccination drive. He also stated that each individual was responsible for their own safety. Both the government and people needed to act responsibly. Watch the video for more details.

