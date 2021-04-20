 Vaccine for all adults; India needs vaccine licences, says Chandrasekaran : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Vaccine for all adults; India needs vaccine licences, says Chandrasekaran

BusinessToday.In | April 20, 2021

In the view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the government on Monday announced that from May 1 everyone above the age of 18 years would be eligible to get the vaccination against the virus; British finance minister Rishi Sunak told the Bank of England on Monday to look at the case for a new "Britcoin", or central bank-backed digital currency, aimed at tackling some of the challenges posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin; NASA has successfully flown a small helicopter on Mars. The American space agency's miniature robot chopper called 'Ingenuity' was airborne for less than a minute early on Monday, April 19. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: 40 plus more vulnerable in 2nd Covid-19 wave, shows data



