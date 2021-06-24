 Vaccine for kids likely by Oct; Kumar Birla on protectionism : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Vaccine for kids likely by Oct; Kumar Birla on protectionism

BusinessToday.In | June 24, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine makers are conducting trials for children at a very fast pace and an approved candidate is likely by September-October, according to AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria; Domestic carrier IndiGo has announced a special discount of up to 10 per cent on the base fare to its customers vaccinated with either one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccines to support the Centre's mass vaccination drive; The $46 billion Aditya Birla Group has no plans to acquire companies with the global supply chain in future as Covid-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of doing business amid growing protectionism, says chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Twitter launches in-app payments feature Tip Jar in India



