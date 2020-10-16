Vaccine may add $9 tn to world economy: IMF Chief; Modi asks to scale up testing

Strong international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines could speed up the world economic recovery and add $9 trillion (6.9 trillion pounds) to global income by 2025; Constituting merely 3 per cent of the organised furniture market in India, the online furniture industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce segments in the country; Calling for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed health authorities to scale up COVID-19 testing and sero-surveys. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: For the first time, RBI to carry out open market operations in state bonds