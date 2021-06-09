Vedanta to acquire Videocon; Infosys regrets tax portal glitches, says Nilekani

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Vedanta Group's Twin Star Technologies' resolution plan for beleaguered Videocon Industries Ltd; The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a $500 million program to support the Government of India's nationwide initiative to revitalise MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) sector; After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's directions, Infosys co-founder and its chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Tuesday that he and his team are working to resolve issues observed on Day 1 of the launch of the new e-filing income tax platform. Watch this and more on News Blast.

