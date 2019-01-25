Venugopal Dhoot evades questions on Videocon loan case

Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, who has been at the centre of a controversy surrounding Rs 3,250 crore loan given to his group companies by ICICI Bank, tried to dodge media questions when asked about his comments on the CBI filing an FIR in the case. Apart from Dhoot, the role of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar is also being probed by the CBI in the alleged quid pro quo case. Watch a BusinessToday.In video.



