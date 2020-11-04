Victory prayers performed for Kamala Harris in ancestral village

People in Tamil Nadu performed prayers for Kamala Harris amid the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election on Wednesday. The residents of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu prayed for the success of Harris, who has a connection to this small village. Harris is Indian-origin Democratic vice-presidential nominee, who will be the first female American vice-president, if Biden wins the US Presidential election 2020. Watch the video for more.

