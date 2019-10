Video: Reliance reacts to charges levelled by Rahul Gandhi

BusinessToday.In Editor Rajeev Dubey connects the dots behind the reaction of Anil Ambani's Reliance in its defence. Reliance Defence said the 'proposed MoU' mentioned in a leaked email cited by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his fresh allegations on the Rafale deal was about Airbus Helicopter and had no connection with the fighter jet contract.