Video: What led to the decline of Anil Ambani's fortunes

RCom chairman Anil Ambani's fortunes have been declining over the years with last week being the worst ever. Dirubhai died due to a stroke in 2002. The brothers, Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, got entangled in a bitter battle of ownership of the Reliance empire worth Rs 90,000 crore. What led to the downfall of the younger brother? Watch BusinessToday.In video on the decline in RCom chairman Anil Ambani's fortunes.