Vision AVTR, the concept car from Mercedes Benz, is inspired by 'Avatar'

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new concept car Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company's new concept electric autonomous vehicle is inspired by director James Cameron's 2009 movie Avatar. The concept car is named AVTR for Advanced Vehicle Transformation. Cameron also helped with the design of this car. The new Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR concept embodies the vision of the company's designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future, along with features like outlandish styling and far-off future tech. Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept is heavily inspired by the world of Pandora. Watch the video for more.



