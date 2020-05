A massive gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam has left at least 11 dead and thousands of locals affected. The leak took place around 2.30 am in the night, resulting in spread over nearby villages. Officials have said 11 people, including a child, have died in the tragedy as it unfolded in the morning. Over 800 people were rushed to local hospitals in the morning while around 2,000 people were affected by the gas leak. Watch the video for more.