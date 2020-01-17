 Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 cr subscribers; Ex-FM's dig at Goyal : News Reel: Business Today
Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 cr subscribers; Ex-FM's dig at Goyal

January 17, 2020

Vodafone Idea lost maximum 3.6 crore wireless subscribers in November, while Reliance Jio gained over 56 lakh subscribers, says Trai data; China's economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States and sputtering investment, and more stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert a sharper slowdown; Taking a satirical dig at Union Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's "no favour" jibe at Amazon Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of satirical tweets, said on Thursday the commerce minister should snub more people as it could help India achieve the $5 trillion economy target. This and more news on News Blast.

