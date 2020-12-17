 Voices from India Inc react to the farmers' protests, govt's proposals : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Voices from India Inc react to the farmers' protests, govt's proposals

BusinessToday.In | December 17, 2020

The farmers' agitation entered the 22nd day with no resolution in sight. Farmers fear the laws will harm their interests. Among the farmers' demands are making purchase of all crops at MSP rates mandatory. While the govt has proposed some amendments, they are not what the farmers want. India Today TV spoke to Uday Kotak, President, CII, Sanjiv Puri, MD, ITC Ltd, Dr Ashok Gulati, ICRIER and others from the industry to know their views on the farmer protests and the way forward. Watch the video for more.



