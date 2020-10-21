Want health insurance for your furry friend? Key things to know

Having a pet at home is a beautiful, but expensive affair. Tending to their day-to-day care would require a significant monthly expense that too excluding medical expenses. And what if your mischievous furry friend gets into trouble or gets sick? The sudden extra veterinary care may pinch a hole in your pockets. The solution to this is pet insurance. Not many people know that you can buy a medical cover for your pet as you cover yourself with health insurance.

Read full story: Want medical cover for your dog? Insure your furry buddy at Rs 315 premium