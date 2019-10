Warren Buffett on Amazon, Apple and why he doesn't like Bitcoin

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the world's third richest man, addressed the annual shareholder meeting in the city of Omaha where he revealed a stake in Amazon, shared his views on Apple and also dropped a hint about his successors. He also went on to talk about Bitcoin and why he thinks it has had little impact. Watch the businesstoday.in video.