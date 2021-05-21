 Watch : Kerala's V S Sabu ion-based Tesla coil takes internet by storm : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Watch : Kerala's V S Sabu ion-based Tesla coil takes internet by storm

BusinessToday.In | May 21, 2021

Meet V S Sabu, an amateur scientist from Thiruvananthapuram, whose scientific videos are going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. His latest invention, a Tesla coil, has already garnered close to four million views on Instagram. VS Sabu runs a small science experiment lab in Thiruvananthapuram, where a lot of students come to learn about his scientific models.

Speaking to India Today, Sabu said that he created a new type of solid-state - Tesla coil - during the first lockdown in 2020. Tesla coil, which converts 2kW with an input voltage of 230V into an output of 300kV, is controlled using a semiconductor called IGBT or an insulated-gate bipolar transistor. Watch the video for more details.



