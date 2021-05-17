Watch: DRDO's 1st batch of anti-Covid drug 2DG released

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh today released the first batch of the anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), which has been granted emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The anti-Covid oral drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO's) leading laboratory, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Singh said the anti-Covid drug will prove effective against coronavirus, and is a great example of the scientific prowess of India. He said this drug was a new ray of hope for India. Watch the video for more details.

