Watch former FM P Chidambaram suggest ways to save the economy

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should resign because her assessment of the current economic situation was completely "wrong". During an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Chidambaram said latest numbers on inflation and industrial output showed the Modi government had lost control over the economic situation in the country. Talking about measures to bring the economy out of the slowdown, Chidambaram said rather than cutting progressive taxes, the government should reduce regressive taxes and take measures to put more money in the hands of people. Watch the video for more suggestions from the former FM.



