 Watch former FM P Chidambaram suggest ways to save the economy : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Watch former FM P Chidambaram suggest ways to save the economy

December 16, 2019
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should resign because her assessment of the current economic situation was completely "wrong". During an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Chidambaram said latest numbers on inflation and industrial output showed the Modi government had lost control over the economic situation in the country. Talking about measures to bring the economy out of the slowdown, Chidambaram said rather than cutting progressive taxes, the government should reduce regressive taxes and take measures to put more money in the hands of people. Watch the video for more suggestions from the former FM.



    More from this section
    03:36
    India should focus on structural, labour reforms: Gita Gopinath
    02:15
    'Digital First' Business Today unveiled in a refreshing new look
    17:12
    P Chidambaram slams the govt, calls CAA unconstitutional
    02:39
    Supreme Court to hear Anti-CAA petitions as protests rock the nation
    03:09
    CAA protests heat up, Pradhan pushes for entrepreneurship
    01:44
    As Delhi air quality turns severe, a look at why Delhi still can't breathe
    01:33
    Anand Mahindra accepts product failure, shares his learnings
    03:27
    Banks seek bankruptcy order for Mallya; Greta is Time's Person of the Year
    02:16
    Personal Data Protection Bill: All you need to know
    02:23
    Saudi Aramco: How it became the most profitable company
    01:48
    Why video of Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo has gone viral
    03:37
    Paytm founder resigns as Director, FM opts out of GoM on IGST
    05:14
    Citizenship Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 311 votes in favour
    03:30
    Morgan Stanley to cut 2% jobs globally, Citizenship Amendment Bill passed
    01:32
    Amit Shah will be in league of Hitler, says Owaisi
    03:46
    Bharti Airtel seeks FDI nod, Tata Steel introduces new policy
    04:16
    Sanjiv Goenka disagrees with Rahul Bajaj, says no fear among industrialists
    02:10
    Saudi Aramco raises $25.6 bn in largest IPO, breaks Alibaba's record
    03:34
    Why is India Inc not questioning the Modi govt?
    01:26
    Sundar Pichai to replace Larry Page as CEO of Google parent Alphabet
    02:56
    Moody's downgrades YES Bank ratings; Ex-FM lists banished economists
    03:12
    'I don't eat onion': FM; Rupee will not recover soon, says poll
    08:30
    God save India's economy, said Chidambaram, as he slammed the Modi govt
    01:01
    RBI surprises with no rate cut, lowers annual GDP forecast
    02:40
    This large cap stock rose 3,500% in ten years, top gainer in auto sector
    05:03
    INX Media case: Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram
    03:18
    More arrests in PMC Bank scam, Pichai to take over as Alphabet CEO
    04:50
    Meet the Indian techie who helped NASA find Vikram lander on moon
    03:16
    State govts to act against onion hoarders, NASA finds Vikram lander
    04:04
    Pay more as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea raise tariffs
    04:09
    Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says govt averse to criticism of economy
    03:05
    BJP reacts to Rahul Bajaj's remarks, MMTC signs 2nd onion import order
    04:56
    GDP growth slips: Economy on red alert but govt in denial
    04:55
    GDP growth slips; Why government's measures have not worked
    03:27
    India's GDP growth slips to 6-year low in Q2 of 2019-20
    03:19
    Amazon gets CCI nod, HDFC to decide on Puri's successor
    02:31
    As onion prices soar, onion thieves steal stock worth Rs 25000
    01:23
    How Jhunjhunwala's favourite stock managed to earn a slot on Sensex
    03:10
    RIL hits m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore, FM calms nerves on slowdown
    08:37
    ISRO launches Cartosat-3, 13 nano-satellites for the US