Watch: How shopping experience has changed in Delhi malls post lockdown

Shopaholics rejoiced as malls and markets reopened after almost two months of lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A few people have started venturing out for shopping. Malls have put in place various safeguards to protect against the novel coronavirus, including thermal scans at all the entry points. Sanitizer spray doors have also been installed at entrances and car parks. But the closed restaurants and low footfall make it clear that recovery will be slow. Watch the video for more.



