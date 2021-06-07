WB govt launches first drive-through vaccination centre in Kolkata

Kolkata on Friday got its first drive-through vaccination centre, launched at a shopping mall in the central part of the city by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for the 45-plus age group. The vaccines were administered to the individuals inside the cars without the need of stepping out of their vehicles. Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators, KMC, inaugurated the flagship project, which will be operational in the mall's parking lot till June 15. As many as 200 people were vaccinated on day one and 400 hundred slots were booked for the second day. The service is being provided free of cost as a part of the government's initiative. Watch the video for more.

