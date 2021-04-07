We are seeing multi-speed recoveries around the world: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath acknowledged there is evidence of normalisation of economic activities in India. The change in the 2021 forecast for India is minuscule compared to earlier projections, the IMF chief economist said. Earlier this week, the IMF raised its growth forecast for India to 12.5 per cent for 2021-22 in its latest edition of the World Economic Outlook. However, the Washington-based global lender pegged India's GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for FY23 and noted that India is the only Asian country expected to register double-digit growth in the current fiscal. Watch the video for more.

