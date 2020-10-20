We are working on a vaccine-delivery system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, virtually via video conferencing. PM Modi said that the country was witnessing a decline in the number of coronavirus cases per day and its growth rate. He said that the country is at the forefront of COVID vaccine development and is working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery system in place. Talking about the vaccine industry in India, Modi added that the country is known for its proven capacity to produce quality vaccines and medicines at low cost. Watch the video for more.

