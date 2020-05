Just before the The PIA (Pakistan International Airline) plane with 99 passengers on board crashed yesterday, the pilot had reported technical problems. The plane crashed in a residential area of Karachi , little short of Karachi airport. 97 passengers have died while two have survived. Hear the voice of the pilot who reported engine failure minutes before the crash. Watch the video for more.



