We will make India the engine of global growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, which was attended by the heads of 20 top institutional investors from the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore. Addressing prominent institutional investors from around the world, PM Modi assured that India could provide them strong and reliable returns in these times of crisis. Modi listed various reforms undertaken by the government that make the nation a lucrative venture prospect for investors all over the world. Watch the video for more.

