We will see more people migrating to Signal from WhatsApp: Aruna Harder

Data privacy is of utmost importance to users which is why more people will be switching to Signal from WhatsApp, believes Aruna Harder, Chief Operating Officer, Signal Foundation. The platform has seen a massive surge in number of users over the past couple of weeks after WhatsApp announced its updated policy. Watch as Harder shares how Signal app is ramping up infrastructure to handle user load better and its upcoming features.

