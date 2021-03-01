What a Bitcoin ban could mean for crypto investors

The government looks set to introduce a law to ban cryptocurrencies. The Central Bank Reserve Bank of India seems to be on the same page. Just this week RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he sees "major concerns" around cryptocurrencies. Given a huge number of investors in India are invested in Bitcoins and the likes, what will happen to their money? A transition period of 90 days or so is likely, says Jaideep Reddy, Technology Lawyer, Nishith Desai and Associates. Listen in.

