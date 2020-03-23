Businesstoday
Coronavirus update: Is India testing enough cases?
UK announces lockdown; Trump worried about US economy
What caused market mayhem on Monday?
Highest COVID-19 cases on Janata Curfew; DGCA, Kejriwal on flights
Nirbhaya gets justice: This is how the case unfolded in 2012
What caused market mayhem on Monday?
March 23, 2020
As 75 districts of the country went into lockdown, Sensex crashed about 4000 points in a day. Sensex hit the 10% lower circuit breaker. BSE and NSE had to halt within one hour of market opening. Watch the video to know what led to the freefall.
Also Read:
Sensex, Nifty crumble on coronavirus woes: Stocks that bled the most today
