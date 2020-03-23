 What caused market mayhem on Monday? : News Reel: Business Today
What caused market mayhem on Monday?

March 23, 2020
As 75 districts of the country went into lockdown, Sensex crashed about 4000 points in a day. Sensex hit the 10% lower circuit breaker. BSE and NSE had to halt within one hour of market opening. Watch the video to know what led to the freefall.



