What do Indian employees want post pandemic? Microsoft has the answers

What will the future of work be like once the pandemic abates? COVID-19 made employees work from home and just when offices were about to reopen, the second wave struck India. But once offices reopen, leaders have a tough task ahead. India Inc is staring at a hybrid work paradox, with nearly three-fourths of Indian employees saying they want more flexible remote work options, while almost an equal number also crave more in-person time with their teams, a Microsoft survey released on Thursday found. Watch the video for more.

