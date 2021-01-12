What experts forecast for India's pandemic-hit economy

India's lockdown-struck gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an unprecedented 23.9 per cent, the worst among major economies, during the first quarter of FY21. However, the pent-up demand pushed up consumption, but shrank GDP by 7.5 per cent in the following quarter. With RBI predicting a small growth, in the third and fourth quarters, the current financial year is likely destined to go down in history as India's fifth recession. Watch as Business Today holds a pre-budget discussion with experts from different industries, including D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL; Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson, BJP on Economic Affairs; Prof. Gourav Vallabh, Spokesperson, Indian National Congress; Mukesh Butani, Managing Partner, BMR Legal Advocates; Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company; and Akhil Gupta, Vice-Chairman, Bharti Enterprises. They offer their suggestions for economic growth and expectations from the upcoming budget.

