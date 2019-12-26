What happens when your Public Provident Fund account matures?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most preferred long-term savings schemes as it is not a risky investment.It also offers complete tax-free benefits. The popular scheme has an initial lock-in period of 15 years but can be extended in block of five years after the maturity period. While many people complain that the initial 15 years of PPF offer lower returns, holding on to it for five more years or more could yield brilliant returns for you. For the quarter ending December, the interest on PPF account stands at around 8 per cent. Watch the video for more.