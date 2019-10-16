What is MP doing to build on initial success of industrial clusters?

The state of Madhya Pradesh has been an early mover in setting up industrial clusters such as Pithampur, Dewas and Mandideep. That has resulted in many big businesses being established in the state apart from creating an ecosystem for small businesses. So what is MP doing to build on the initial success? Dr R S Goswami, President ,FMPCCI, Avinash Sethi, Nasscom SME Council, Rajesh Rajora, Principal Secretary, Industries MP explain in detail.



