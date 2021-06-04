What Kamala Harris told PM Modi in her first phone call to him

India will receive COVID vaccines from the United States and this news was communicated to PM Modi by US Vice President Kamala Harris in her first phone call to him. The Biden-Harris administration's framework looks to share at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June. This will be a part of the US strategy on global vaccine sharing. Vice President Harris has been calling Heads of States and communicating the Global Allocation Plan for the first 25 million doses. PM Modi tweeted after the call, appreciating the US for its assurance of vaccine supplies. Watch the video for more.

