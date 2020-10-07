What makes Maruti Alto the best-selling car for 16 years

India's largest selling car for 16 years and counting, Maruti Alto has become the first car brand to top cumulative 4 million unit sales in the domestic market. The success of the car in the last few years makes it easy to forget its slow start in the beginning. Alto became the best-selling car in India in 2004-05, when it overtook the erstwhile leader Maruti 800. The car did not relinquish its position with Tata Nano, Hyundai Eon, Chevrolet Spark, Renault Kwid, Datsun Go and Redi-go making several attempts to upstage it. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Work-from-home triggers high burn-out rates among Indians, especially women