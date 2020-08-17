What you must know about 90% LTV on gold loans

Gold loan is a quick way to meet your short-term financial crunch. Being a secured loan, it is available at lower interest rates and banks process it in no time. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the loan to value (LTV) limit on gold loans to 90 per cent for banks. So, for the same value of gold, you can get higher loan amount now. However, the move does not bode well for the borrowers. Watch the video to know more.

Also Read: India's GDP to contract by 16.5% in Q1 FY21: SBI report