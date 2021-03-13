What's the future of WhatsApp in India amid new social media rules?

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been one of the most downloaded messaging apps in India, downloaded around 140 million times in Q3 2020. But its days in India might be numbered after the release of new social media guidelines.The app along with other messaging and social media platforms have been under the scanner of the Indian government. The new guidelines issued by the govt are aimed at regulating social media and OTT platforms.. Amidst growing concerns around lack of transparency, accountability, and rights of users related to digital media, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 were framed. So, what does WhatsApp's future look like? Business Today's Rashi Bisaria explains more in the video.

