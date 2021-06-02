WhatsApp appoints grievance officer; Price of Tesla vehicles surges

Facebook-owned global messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the appointment of its grievance officer for India amid a legal battle with the Centre over privacy issues; The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by drugmaker Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) for emergency use listing; The price of Tesla vehicles is increasing due to supply chain pressures across the auto industry, particularly for raw materials, Elon Musk said on Monday in response to a tweet. Watch this and more on News Blast.

