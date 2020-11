After over two years of long wait, messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out its UPI-based payments service, WhatsApp Pay, for Indian users. "Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp," the company announced today. The service is available both iPhone and Android apps. Watch the video to know more.

