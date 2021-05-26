WhatsApp sues Indian govt; Moderna on COVID vaccine launch in India

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said; Delhi recorded 156 Covid fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest since April 16, while 1,568 new cases were reported as the positive rate dipped to nearly two-month low of 2.14 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin; The economic costs of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India and lockdowns to curb spread of infection are rising rapidly, and may cost India $74 billion (about Rs 5.4 lakh crore) during April-June quarter, according to Barclays. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

