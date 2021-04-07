When will universal adult vaccination be allowed? CEO of SII throws light

CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla spoke to India Today about when the vaccination can be opened up for all. He stated that it was a difficult decision even for the government as the priority was to protect the most vulnerable people and keeping that in mind, vaccinating everyone immediately was not an option. He also shared that for the moment SII had stopped exporting vaccines considering the second wave of the virus that had gripped the nation. Indians were a priority at this hour, he added. Watch the video for more.

